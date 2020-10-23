Praise for Nitish Kumar, Central govt schemes: What dominated PM Modi’s election speeches in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Sasaram in Bihar on Friday. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed two back-to-back election rallies in Sasaram and Gaya on his first campaigning day in Bihar. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address another rally in Bihar today — at Bhagalpur, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address an election rally.

What featured prominently in both of his addresses were praises for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Centre’s development plans for Bihar.

Earlier today at Sasaram, Narendra Modi acknowledged Nitish Kumar’s fast action to tackle the Covid-19 situation of the state. “Had Nitish Kumar not acted fast, the pandemic could have killed many more people in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

In his second rally at Gaya, he reiterated his trust in the Nitish Kumar government. Talking about Naxal activities, Modi in Gaya said, “In the last few years, a lot of effort and strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.”

“The opposition parties have formed a ‘pitara’ against NDA, they call it ‘Mahagathbandhan’. But each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that Mahagathbandhan which allowed naxal movement in the past,” the PM added.

In both the addresses, the prime minister mentioned Svamitva (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, which aims to use drones to maintain land records.