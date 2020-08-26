Sections
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in coma, renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’: Hospital

The 84-year-old former President underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and his renal function parameters have deteriorated since yesterday, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a medical bulletin on Wednesday morning.

He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old former President underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10.

He was also tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission to the hospital. He later developed a respiratory infection.



Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

