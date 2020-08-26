Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in coma, renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’: Hospital
The 84-year-old former President underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and his renal function parameters have deteriorated since yesterday, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a medical bulletin on Wednesday morning.
He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.
He was also tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission to the hospital. He later developed a respiratory infection.
Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.