Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital

The doctors at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment said the health of the former president is being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Pranab Mukherjee speaks to media in the run-up to the Indian presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. (REUTERS)

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Sunday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending to him said.

They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee said he visited the hospital on Saturday and his father “is much better and stable than the preceding days”.



“Yesterday, I had visited my father in Hospital. With God’s grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You (sic),” he said on Twitter.

“With all your prayers and good wishes, I firmly believe that he will be back among us soon and in good health,” he tweeted.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also Covid-19 positive.

The hospital, in a statement, on Sunday said, “There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support.” “The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” it said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

