Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain stable, still on ventilator: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain stable, still on ventilator: Hospital

The hospital, in a statement said that Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and continued to be on ventilatory support, adding that his vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition continued to remain stable for second consecutive day on Friday, said Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The hospital said, in a statement, that Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection and continued to be on ventilatory support, adding that his vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable.

If a patient’s blood pressure and heart rate is stable, then that is considered as being haemodynamically stable.

“The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a statement.



The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.

