Pranab Mukherjee had special affinity with Telangana issue: CM Rao

Expressing deep shock over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue.

He said that Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the Committee on the separate Telangana State issue, formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support.

Rao said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks to save the life of the ailing former President did not succeed, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office .

Expressing his grief and also of the people of Telangana, KCR, as Rao is also referred to, said Pranab Mukherjee’s death has left a void in the countrys political arena, which cannot be filled.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

“The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me.

Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me, saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness,” the release quoted Rao as saying.

Referring to the book ‘The Coalition Years’, written by Pranab Mukherjee, the Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book.