Sections
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee haemodynamically stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee haemodynamically stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

The 84-year-old is being treated for lung infection and his condition is haemodynamically stable, the hospital added

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mukherjee suffered at fall at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital and was hospitalized on August 10 where he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. (Reuters file photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, according to a bulletin issued by the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt where he is being treated.

The 84-year-old is being treated for lung infection and his condition is haemodynamically stable, the hospital added

As per doctors, a patient is said to be in a haemodynamically stable condition when his or her blood circulation parameters, which include blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are normal.

Mukherjee suffered at fall at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital and was hospitalized on August 10 where he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. Earlier, he tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.  



With a political career of five decades, Mukherjee, a senior Congress leader served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day
Aug 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.