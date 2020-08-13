Sections
Home / India News / Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parametres are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning.

Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilatory support, it further said.

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

His son Abhijit tweeted on Thursday asked people to stop circulating fake news about Mukherjee’s health. “Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” he said.



 

Mukherjee’s daughter Shamistha also said that rumours should not be spread about the former President.

 

On Wednesday, she had shared a prayer on Twitter. “Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” Sharmistha had tweeted.

Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee had tweeted.

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Record single-day spike of 66,999 cases takes India’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 2.4 million
Aug 13, 2020 10:09 IST
Chandigarh-based NGO sets up mobile library in minivan
Aug 13, 2020 10:02 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020 09:53 IST
Bulked-up Mitchell Starc hopes to test 160kph mark
Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.