Sections
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘His presence was a support to family’, says son Abhijit

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘His presence was a support to family’, says son Abhijit

The veteran Congress leader, who died at the age of 84 on Monday, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites and the family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late Pranab Mukherjee, performs rituals during the cremation of the former president, at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI)

Bidding an emotional goodbye to his father and former president Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said on Tuesday his presence was a support to their family.

“His presence was a support for our family, we’ll miss him. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn’t do so,” Abhijit Mukherjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The veteran Congress leader, who died at the age of 84 on Monday, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites and the family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits.

Mukherjee died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease at the time of his admission. Mukherjee, India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017, later developed a lung infection.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Sep 01, 2020 16:27 IST
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Sep 01, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

JEE (Main) held amid stringent Covid protocols
Sep 01, 2020 17:53 IST
CM too guilty for Patna waterlogging, says ex-PMC boss in the dock
Sep 01, 2020 17:52 IST
JEE main 2020: Students in Himachal Pradesh divided over conducting exams
Sep 01, 2020 17:51 IST
Life coach Abhishek Gupta shares hacks to combat procrastination
Sep 01, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.