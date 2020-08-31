Sections
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Manmohan Singh condoles demise, says lost one of greatest leaders of Independent India

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Manmohan Singh condoles demise, says lost one of greatest leaders of Independent India

Condoling Pranab Mukherjee’s demise, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs.”

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leave after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday and said the country has lost one of its greatest leaders of independent India.

“I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India,” Singh said in a statement.

“In his death, our country has  lost one of its  greatest leaders of Independent India.  He and I worked very closely in the Government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs,” the former PM said.

Also read | Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee



Pranab Mukherjee and Singh’s political careers overlapped briefly from 2012 to 2014 as the former served as the country’s President from 2012 to 2017, and the latter served as Indian PM from 2004 to 2014.



The former Indian President passed away on Monday evening after he had suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain on August 10. Doctors on Monday morning warned that there was a decline in his condition and he was in septic shock due to infection in his lung.

Also read | ‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee

As news of Pranab Mukherjee’s death emerged, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to the veteran politician who had guided him when he first came to Delhi from Gujarat in 2014, ready to take charge as prime minister. “He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” PM Modi tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Aug 31, 2020 21:04 IST
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2020 19:04 IST
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Aug 31, 2020 18:10 IST

latest news

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Manmohan Singh condoles demise, says lost one of greatest leaders of Independent India
Aug 31, 2020 22:11 IST
Tanzanian woman shot in leg, robbed of ₹9,000 in Ludhiana
Aug 31, 2020 22:11 IST
Two arrested as alert fuel pump staffers nab thief in Koregaon Park
Aug 31, 2020 22:10 IST
Ghumar Mandi shopkeepers up in arms against odd-even system
Aug 31, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.