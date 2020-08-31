Pranab Mukherjee’s death: ‘Pranab Da’s demise has left a huge void in Indian polity’, tweets Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

The 84-year-old had been in a coma and was on ventilator support since August 10 after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

“Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country,” the home minister tweeted.

In a second tweet, Shah said, “Pranab Da’s life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

The Congress veteran’s health had declined in the morning, the Army Hospital (R&R) had said. He was in septic shock due to the lung infection and was being treated by a team of specialists, the hospital added.