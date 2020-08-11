Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital

Mukherjee, 84, had announced on Twitter on Monday that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease. (HT Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is admitted to an army hospital in Delhi, has not shown any improvement in his health post the surgery, said the hospital treating him on Tuesday, adding that his condition has “worsened” and he remains “critical” and on life support.

“Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt. The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” said the hospital in a medical bulletin released this evening.

In an earlier bulletin in the day, the hospital said the President “remains critical and on ventilator support”.

Mukherjee, 84, had announced on Twitter on Monday that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

As news broke about Mukherjee’s coronavirus status, President Ram Nath Kovind wished for his speedy recovery and defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) and met the doctors to enquire about former President’s health.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President, who also is a veteran Congress leader.

Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country. In his Rajaji Marg residence, he stopped all gatherings and only met a handful of people.

Last year, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna - the country’s highest civilian award.