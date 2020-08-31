Sections
Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists, according to a bulletin issued by the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, where he is admitted.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former president Pranab Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery earlier this month. (PTI File Photo )

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition has declined since Sunday, hospital authorities said on Monday.

The 84-year-old is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists, according to a bulletin issued by the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, where he is admitted.

The veteran Congress leader continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for a surgery to remove a clot in his brain as he fell down at his Rajaji Marg residence in Delhi. Following the surgery, he developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, doctors said.



The senior leader, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on being admitted to the hospital.

Leaders have since been wishing him a speedy recovery.

So many good wishes and calls of concern for Baba pouring in from across the world have touched my core. A call today from Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji enquiring and praying for him was truly heart-warming. She knew my Ma well. May God bless her,” his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had tweeted a few days ago.

