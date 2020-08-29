Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters improve, still on ventilator support: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters improve, still on ventilator support: Hospital

The former President continues is in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on being admitted to the hospital. (Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support after he underwent a critical brain surgery on August 10. His renal parameters, that were ‘slightly deranged’ according to a previous health update, have improved.

The 84-year-old former President is haemodynamically stable. A patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters -- blood pressure, heart and pulse rate -- are stable and normal, doctors say.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable,” said a medical bulletin of Army Hospital (R&R), where the former president is admitted.

After his August 10 surgery, he developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, the doctors said. He was also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on being admitted to the hospital.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Severity of COVID-19 may be less in women than men: scientists
Aug 29, 2020 14:30 IST
21% Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Tripura’s capital city
Aug 29, 2020 14:29 IST
Riots in Sweden’s Malmo city after Quran burning by far-right activists
Aug 29, 2020 14:24 IST
Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 vacancies for paramedical staff
Aug 29, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.