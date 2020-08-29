Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters improve, still on ventilator support: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on being admitted to the hospital. (Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support after he underwent a critical brain surgery on August 10. His renal parameters, that were ‘slightly deranged’ according to a previous health update, have improved.

The 84-year-old former President is haemodynamically stable. A patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters -- blood pressure, heart and pulse rate -- are stable and normal, doctors say.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable,” said a medical bulletin of Army Hospital (R&R), where the former president is admitted.

After his August 10 surgery, he developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, the doctors said. He was also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on being admitted to the hospital.