Sections
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee had said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pranab Mukerjee was admitted to the hospital on Monday. (Reuters File Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. Mukherjee had undergone a brain surgery on Monday.

“Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin on Wednesday.

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

She also recalled that last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country and this year, he is critically ill.



“Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns” her Tweet said.

 

Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee tweeted.

People in his ancestral village in West Bengal are praying for his speedy recovery. The residents of Kirnahar area in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday.

Mukherjee’s sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

Mukherjee was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Whale shark caught by fishing trawler at Sassoon Dock, state authorities to book offenders
Aug 12, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Aug 12, 2020 14:13 IST
CHSE Odisha 12th science results 2020 declared, 70.21% pass plus two exams
Aug 12, 2020 14:04 IST
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
Aug 12, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.