Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. Mukherjee had undergone a brain surgery on Monday.

“Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin on Wednesday.

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

She also recalled that last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country and this year, he is critically ill.

“Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns” her Tweet said.

Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee tweeted.

People in his ancestral village in West Bengal are praying for his speedy recovery. The residents of Kirnahar area in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday.

Mukherjee’s sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

Mukherjee was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017.