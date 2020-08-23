Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, no change in medical condition: Hospital

Sections
Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support (PTI Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remained unchanged on Sunday morning, Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

On August 21, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the former President’s daughter, tweeted her gratitude for everyone’s good wished and prayers for her father’s quick recovery. Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s call inquiring about her father’s health was ‘heartwarming’, she said in her tweet.

“So many good wishes and calls of concern for Baba pouring in from across the world have touched my core. A call today from Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji enquiring and praying for him was truly heart-warming. She knew my Ma well. May God bless her,” her tweet read.



Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

