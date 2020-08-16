Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, being closely monitored: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee’s office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day. (HT Photo)

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Saturday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.

They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19. “The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged . He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee’s office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day. “On behalf of #CitizenMukherjee, his office recalls some of the recent Independence Day celebrations, he so enthusiastically participated in and would have never missed.”

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted pictures of Mukherjee unfurling the national flag in the past. “In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home.,” she tweeted.