Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday, will be cremated in New Delhi on today. Mukherjee died more than 20 days after undergoing a brain surgery to remove clot. He was on ventilator since the surgery.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, Mukherjee’s body will be kept at his official residence in the morning hours on Tuesday for people to pay their last homage.

The wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries, the MoD release said.

This will be followed by an hour’s time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg, it further said.

The ministry also said that the mortal remains of the late President will proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage due to the Covid-19 related protocols in place.

Mukherjee, a recipient of the country’s highest civilian award and a towering statesman admired across party lines, died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday, leaving behind a rich legacy he built in a five-decade-long public life that has cemented his place as a doyen of Indian politics and a troubleshooter par excellence for the Congress in its prime.

Mukherjee, 84, died of multiple organ failure after he was admitted to New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral three weeks ago. He slipped into coma after the brain surgery on August 10, having also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Doctors said the seven-time parliamentarian died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm on Monday. The government has announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.

Mukherjee, who received the Bharat Ratna in 2019, is survived by two sons and a daughter; his wife died in 2015.