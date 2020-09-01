Sections
Home / India News / ‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress’: PM Modi pays tributes

‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress’: PM Modi pays tributes

The former President, who passed away on Monday evening after fighting a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment , was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi shared pictures paying tributes to Mukherjee on Twitter and said that the former President will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress. (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes former president Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi shared pictures paying tributes to Mukherjee on Twitter and said that the former President will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress.

The former president, who passed away on Monday evening after fighting a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment , was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

The former president was also given a guard of honour by an Indian Army contingent and a gun salute. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed the last rites.

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee



Mukherjee’s family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 norms.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 14:48 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
Sep 01, 2020 15:46 IST

latest news

China in 70 years has not occupied an inch of foreign land: Beijing
Sep 01, 2020 16:23 IST
Centre’s probe into scholarship scam attack on federal structure, says Punjab CM
Sep 01, 2020 16:21 IST
Varun Dhawan aces this look as The Rock Dwayne Johnson, watch
Sep 01, 2020 16:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units
Sep 01, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.