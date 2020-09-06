Sections
Prasada, Babbar not part of 7 UP Congress panels

The announcement is a major step towards the party’s preparations for the 2022 UP assembly polls and the panchayat elections due later this year.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 03:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Former UPCC chief Raj Babbar (Left) and former union minister Jitin Prasada (Right).

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Sunday evening a manifesto committee and six other committees for the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), installing the party’s old guard and its loyalists as their heads.

Former union minister Jitin Prasada and former UPCC chief Raj Babbar do not figure on any of the committees. They were among the 23 senior Congress leaders who signed a letter sent to the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi last month, asking for a “full-time”, “effective”, “active” and “visible” party president.

Soon after the letter came to light, the Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress Committee passed a resolution demanding action against the 23 signatories, including Prasada.



Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid will head the manifesto committee. The other committee heads are: Pramod Tiwari (outreach committee), Anugrah Narayan Singh (membership committee), Noor Bano (programme implementation committee), Nirmal Khatri (training and cadre development committee), Rajesh Mishra (panchayati raj election committee) and Rashid Alvi (media and communication advisory committee).

The manifesto committee has five more members: PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Vivek Bansal, Supriya Srinate and Amitabh Dubey. Outreach committee’s five other members are Pradip Jain Aditya, Gajraj Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood and Bal Kumar Patel.

The programme implementation committee has eight other members, including Harender Malik and Praveen Aron.

The membership committee has five other members, as does the training and cadre development and the media committees. The panchayati raj election committee has six other members.

