Sections
Home / India News / Prasar Bharati issues a letter to PTI over reporting

Prasar Bharati issues a letter to PTI over reporting

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is reconsidering its equation with the Press Trust of India (PTI) and is learnt to have sent a letter to the news agency over its reporting.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 04:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to a person familiar with the matter, a strong letter has been sent by the public broadcaster, expressing displeasure over the kind of reporting done by the agency. (Reuters file photo for representation)

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is reconsidering its equation with the Press Trust of India (PTI) and is learnt to have sent a letter to the news agency over its reporting.

According to a person familiar with the matter, a strong letter has been sent by the public broadcaster, expressing displeasure over the kind of reporting done by the agency. The person said there were concerns that the reporting was “anti-national”.

Prasar Bharati is one the largest subscribers of PTI, a premier news agency. HT couldn’t immediately establish the quantum of business Bharati gives PTI. A recent PTI interview of the Chinese ambassador ran into controversy with some analysts raising questions. “We have received a letter from the Prasar Bharati this afternoon. We are examining it and will respond in due course with the facts,” a statement released by PTI said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prasar Bharati issues a letter to PTI over reporting
Jun 28, 2020 04:30 IST
Cong urges PM to retract June 19 statement on LAC clash with China
Jun 28, 2020 04:23 IST
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Jun 28, 2020 03:44 IST
OPDs in Delhi’s Ganga Ram to reopen from July 1
Jun 28, 2020 03:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.