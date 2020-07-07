Prasar Bharati to get five new board members

There is still discussion on who will be the chairman of the Prasar Bharati board. (Prasar Bharati /Twitter Photo )

Public broadcasters Prasar Bharati is set to get five new part-time members on its boards including music composer Salim Merchant, BJP leader Shaina NC and media personality Sanjay Gupta after months of running at a truncated strength.

Veteran journalist Ashok Tandon, who has been on the board earlier as well, and corporate personality Alok Agarwal are the other person who will be on the board that oversees the functioning of Doordarshan and the All India Radio. Tandon has also been the media advisor to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “A committee headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu chooses the names of those who are appointed on the Prasar Bharati board. These five names have been approved. However, there is still discussion on who will be the chairman,” said a person in the know of developments.

According to the Prasar Bharati Act, there can be six part-time members on the board apart from other ex-officio members.

However, with members completing their terms, the only one part-time member on the board was actress Kajol. However, now all the five vacant positions will be filled.