Sections
Home / India News / Prasar Bharati to get five new board members

Prasar Bharati to get five new board members

According to the Prasar Bharati Act, there can be six part-time members on the board apart from other ex-officio members.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:45 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There is still discussion on who will be the chairman of the Prasar Bharati board. (Prasar Bharati /Twitter Photo )

Public broadcasters Prasar Bharati is set to get five new part-time members on its boards including music composer Salim Merchant, BJP leader Shaina NC and media personality Sanjay Gupta after months of running at a truncated strength.

Veteran journalist Ashok Tandon, who has been on the board earlier as well, and corporate personality Alok Agarwal are the other person who will be on the board that oversees the functioning of Doordarshan and the All India Radio. Tandon has also been the media advisor to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “A committee headed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu chooses the names of those who are appointed on the Prasar Bharati board. These five names have been approved. However, there is still discussion on who will be the chairman,” said a person in the know of developments.

According to the Prasar Bharati Act, there can be six part-time members on the board apart from other ex-officio members.

However, with members completing their terms, the only one part-time member on the board was actress Kajol. However, now all the five vacant positions will be filled.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone relief: TMC pulls up workers after corruption allegation
Jul 07, 2020 14:20 IST
Dior strikes gold as Paris fashion makes mixed virtual debut
Jul 07, 2020 14:19 IST
Dil Bechara trailer beats Avengers Endgame for most YouTube likes in 24 hrs
Jul 07, 2020 14:18 IST
Three cops among 15 people test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga
Jul 07, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.