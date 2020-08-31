How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) will pronounce its judgment on Monday on the sentence to be awarded to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for the offence of criminal contempt of court.

On August 14, the SC had found Bhushan guilty for putting out two tweets criticising the apex court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

The case was registered on July 9 and the first hearing in the matter was held on July 22.

The case took 40 days to reach a conclusion from the date of its first hearing.

Here is a timeline of how the case progressed and a conclusion was reached in little over a month:

June 27: First Tweet

The first of the two tweets criticised the functioning of the SC in the past six years. The tweet alleged that the historians would mark the role of the apex court in contributing to what Bhushan considered as destruction of democracy.

“When historians in the future look back at the last six years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the SC in this destruction, and more particularly the role of the last four CJIs”, the tweet had alleged.

June 29: Second tweet

“The CJI rides a Rs 50-lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leader at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur, without wearing a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC on lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice!” Bhushan had alleged in his second tweet that had accompanied a picture of CJI Bobde, sitting on a stationary Harley Davidson motorcycle.

July 9: Petition against Bhushan

Mehek Maheshwari, an advocate, filed a petition before the SC seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Bhushan for his tweets. As per Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act and Rule 3 of Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of SC, the consent of the Attorney- General (A-G) or the Solicitor-General (S-G) is required before the apex court can hear a criminal contempt petition filed by an individual.

Maheswari’s petition did not have such consent, but the court still decided to proceed suo motu (on its own motion) based on Maheshwari’s petition.

July 22: First hearing in Supreme Court, notice to Bhushan

The SC listed the case suo motu based on Maheshwari’s petition and issued notice to Bhushan seeking his response. The court also issued notice to A-G KK Venugopal seeking the assistance of the veteran lawyer in his personal capacity.

August 2: Bhushan refuses to apologise

Bhushan filed his response before the SC in which he refused to apologise for his tweets stating that it fell within the domain of free speech. This would be the first time in this case that Bhushan would refuse to apologise.

Bhushan in his defence cited similar criticism of the SC made by its sitting and retired judges.

“So serious were the misgivings of the senior sitting judges that they (the four judges) felt compelled to disregard the code of judicial conduct to call a press conference and warn citizens of danger to democracy because of danger to a free judiciary,” Bhushan submitted before the apex court.

August 5: Hearing

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, heard the case for a day and reserved its verdict.

August 14: Bhushan pronounced guilty, sentence hearing deferred

In a strongly-worded judgment, the three-judge bench held that the allegations levelled in the tweets against the apex court and CJI are malicious in nature and have the tendency to scandalise the SC and such conduct was not expected from Bhushan, who is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Bar.

The tweets, the apex court held, were based on the distorted facts and have the effect of destabilising the foundation of the Indian judiciary, the court said holding him guilty of criminal contempt of court.

The court then posted the case for August 20 to hold a separate hearing to decide on the punishment to be given to Bhushan.

August 20: AG KK Venugopal urges court not to punish Bhushan

When the case came up for hearing on sentencing, Bhushan found an unlikely ally in A-G Venugopal who prayed before the SC to take a lenient view and not to punish him taking into account his contributions in the fight against corruption and for the poor.

Bhushan maintained that he would not apologise and quoted the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi:

“I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen.”

The court gave Bhushan time to “think over” and concluded the hearing.

August 24: Bhushan stands his ground

Bhushan submitted another statement before the apex court maintaining that he would not apologise. He said that the views expressed by him through his tweets represented his bona fide (good faith) beliefs and, as a result, an apology for expressing such beliefs would be insincere.

“An apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to be sincerely made. If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology, that in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution (SC) that I hold in highest esteem,” read the supplementary statement.

August 25: Verdict on sentencing reserved

The court heard Bhushan on the statement submitted by him the day before. While the A-G urged the SC to let Bhushan off with a warning, the apex court said that it cannot do so unless Bhushan expresses regret for his tweets.

Since no such regret was forthcoming, the SC said that it would not close the case and proceeded to reserve its judgment on the sentence to be awarded to Bhushan.