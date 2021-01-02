Pratapsingh Rane, Goa’s longest serving MLA, wife test Covid-19 positive

Goa’s longest serving MLA, former chief minister and also the father of state health minister Vishwajit Rane has tested positive for Covid-19 along with his wife. However, he was on the path to recovery, said his son.

“My father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa & MLA Poriem constituency) & my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr. Bandekar at GMC,” junior Rane tweeted on Friday evening.

The senior Rane, 80, who served as the chief minister of Goa for a record six times, has been an MLA since 1972-- elected on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket-- in the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile Union Territory of Goa Daman and Diu. Rane later joined the Congress and stayed with the party while his son switched to the BJP back in 2017.

Rane becomes the latest in a long list of politicians in Goa to have contracted Covid-19, a list which includes Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who suffered a mild bout in September last year besides other ministers and MLAs.