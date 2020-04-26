Pray more this Ramzan: PM Modi appeals on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to turn the month of Ramzan into a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service and follow norms of social distancing to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

While addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister also said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way festivals are being celebrated in India and across the world.

“The holy month of Ramzan has also begun. While celebrating Ramzan last time, no one has thought that we will have face such a big crisis during Ramzan this time,” Modi said while speaking during the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

“But now when the whole world is facing this problem, it provides us with an opportunity to make this Ramzan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service. We should pray even more this time so that the world is rid of corona by the time of Eid and we celebrate with the same fervour and enthusiasm as before,” he said.

Modi’s message came a day after the Muslim holy month began and when prayers in mosques have been stopped and religious gatherings banned across India to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister also said that he was confident that by following the guidelines of the local administration, people will strengthen the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is essential right now to follow physical distance on the streets, residential areas and markets. I also express my gratitude to all those community leaders who are making people aware of maintaining a two-yard distance and staying home,” he said.

Ramadan started on Saturday morning and is expected to end on May 24. Muslims fast during the daylight hours, a practice seen as one of the five pillars of Islam, over 30 days. They eat before sunrise and break their fast after dusk each day.

The Union ministry of home affairs had on April 10 directed all states and the Union territories (not to allow any social or religious gathering and ensure strict compliance of lockdown ahead of various festivals like Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ramadan and others.