Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held

Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said a man running a liquor shop and supplier are among those arrested for the tragedy and a probe was on

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:55 IST

By Hindustan Times, Prayagraj, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Some residents of Amilia, Arwasi, Khansar, Mailhan villages fell sick after having liquor brought from the shop in Amilia. Four of them died on Friday night. (Representative photo)

The toll from alleged spurious liquor consumption in Prayagraj’s Phulpur rose to six with two more deaths on Saturday.

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said a man running a liquor shop and supplier are among those arrested for the tragedy and a probe was on. He said those found responsible for the tragedy would not be spared.

Police superintendent Dhawal Jaiswal said around 10 people, who also consumed the spurious liquor, are admitted to a hospital. “A First Investigation Report has been lodged and seven people have been arrested.”

Some residents of Amilia, Arwasi, Khansar, Mailhan villages fell sick after having liquor brought from the shop in Amilia. Four of them died on Friday night.

District excise officer SB Modwel said the licence for the shop was given to one Sangeeta Jaiswal through a lottery system on July 24. “Samples of the liquor collected from the shop have been sent to a forensic lab in Lucknow for testing.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Nov 21, 2020 16:12 IST

latest news

Rupali doesn’t believe TV is losing out in the race with films and web
Nov 21, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Should interfaith marriages performed by BJP leaders be called love-jihad?’ asks Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 21, 2020 16:50 IST
Man, mother assaulted in road rage incident in Pune
Nov 21, 2020 16:52 IST
India’s first moss garden developed near Nainital
Nov 21, 2020 16:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.