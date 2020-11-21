Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held

Some residents of Amilia, Arwasi, Khansar, Mailhan villages fell sick after having liquor brought from the shop in Amilia. Four of them died on Friday night. (Representative photo)

The toll from alleged spurious liquor consumption in Prayagraj’s Phulpur rose to six with two more deaths on Saturday.

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said a man running a liquor shop and supplier are among those arrested for the tragedy and a probe was on. He said those found responsible for the tragedy would not be spared.

Police superintendent Dhawal Jaiswal said around 10 people, who also consumed the spurious liquor, are admitted to a hospital. “A First Investigation Report has been lodged and seven people have been arrested.”

Some residents of Amilia, Arwasi, Khansar, Mailhan villages fell sick after having liquor brought from the shop in Amilia. Four of them died on Friday night.

District excise officer SB Modwel said the licence for the shop was given to one Sangeeta Jaiswal through a lottery system on July 24. “Samples of the liquor collected from the shop have been sent to a forensic lab in Lucknow for testing.”