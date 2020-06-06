Sections
Home / India News / Pregnant cow fed cracker-laden dough; 1 arrested

Pregnant cow fed cracker-laden dough; 1 arrested

The cow has given birth to a healthy calf since but Singh said the animal is still not able to eat because of an injured jaw and is being administered Glucose.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:10 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

The video went viral with people demanding strict action against the person who fed firecrackers to the animal.

The Himachal Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man for injuring a pregnant cow by feeding her wheat flour ball laced with firecrackers. The cow’s jaw was blown off-- reprising the tragic story of a pregnant elephant that lost its life after eating a pineapple stuffed with a firecracker in Kerala.

While the incident took place on May 26 in Jhandutta area of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, it came to light only on Saturday when the cow’s owner, Gurdayal Singh, uploaded a video of the injured animal on social media.

The practice of studding dough balls with firecrackers isn’t uncommon in Himachal, and farmers resort to this to keep wild animals, especially boards, off their fields. In the Kerala incident too, the explosive-filled-fruit was meant for wild boars. In many parts of the country, including Himachal, the method is also used to hunt for bush meat -- an illegal practice.

Bilaspur superintendent of oolice (SP) Devakar Sharma confirmed the incident and said the cow was fed a highly explosive firecracker popularly called “aalu bomb”. Aalu is Hindi for potato. He said a case under Section 286 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and the role of the neighbours named by Singh is being investigated.

