Sections
Home / India News / Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple stuffed with crackers

Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple stuffed with crackers

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 06:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Malappuram

A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram. (HT Photo (Representational))

A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram.

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

“First, we observed this animal on May 23 when we were informed by locals that an elephant has been roaming around in the private area of the forest. When one of our staff members went to saw the elephant, it was observed that the wound in the lower jaw area was exposed. Later, for at least 24 hours the animal was trying to look for water and on May 24 we received information that the animal has come into river Velliyar,” said Wildlife Officer, Silent Valley National Park.

Also read: 6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility



“Even then the animal did not take any solid matter and only took water. It was very weak so we called a vet, he was of the opinion that it may not be possible to revive back but will see what options are available. Later we were told to observe the animal’s behaviour,” he added.

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then she had collapsed.

“Today we thought of taking the animal to a safe spot to examine. Anyway, we had very little hope of reviving the animal because it has not been eating for many days. So, before we could take the animal out of the stream, it had collapsed and we hope it was a peaceful death,” he said.

The officer informed that two doctors are here at the spot to carry out the post-mortem and after that, the carcass will be burnt.

“The cause for the death is yet to be discovered and further investigation is underway,” he added.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, for some relief from the pain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

48 new cases of Covid-19 in Tripura, state’s tally reaches 469
Jun 03, 2020 07:03 IST
PM Trudeau focuses on race relations in Canada, avoids naming Trump in response to US protests
Jun 03, 2020 06:58 IST
Have to push for justice, examine nation’s ‘tragic failures’: George W Bush on Floyd protests
Jun 03, 2020 06:45 IST
Trump questions render Trudeau speechless for 21 seconds
Jun 03, 2020 06:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.