Pregnant govt employees in Uttarakhand to be called to work only in emergency

Pregnant government employees, women with children below 10 years of age and employees above 55 years of age and employees with serious health conditions should be called to work only in unavoidable situations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government said in a new order on Monday.

The order released by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary in-charge, Uttarakhand government said that from July 14, 100% attendance would be mandatory for officials of category A and B and 75% attendance for officials of category C and D.

Officials have also been asked to conduct meetings via video conferencing as far as possible. If in-person meetings are to be held, then masks should be compulsorily worn by all officials while following all norms of social and physical distancing norms.

Meanwhile, two patients who were being treated for Covid-19 died in the state on Sunday and Monday. One of them died due to the virus and the cause of death is awaited in the other case. With this the Covid-19 death toll has increased to 49 in Uttarakhand, but Covid-19 has been attributed as the cause of death in only six cases and others have died due to comorbidities.

The health bulletin released on Monday evening mentioned that a 55-year-old male patient died at Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Nainital on Sunday.

In another case, a 45-year-old male patient died in Dehradun district on Monday. The deceased had tested positive for Covid-19 before home isolation and expired later. The cause of death is awaited.

Seventy-one fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported from the state on Monday, taking the tally of total cases to 3,608.

Of the 71 cases, maximum 38 cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar district. Of the total cases, 32 cases were found to close contacts of earlier detected positive persons, one healthcare worker and a police staff each tested positive from Haridwar district and eight patients tested positive during antenatal care check-up. The other patients had returned to the state from places like Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Jaipur.

Seventy patients were also discharged in different districts like Almora (13), Dehradun (12), Haridwar (4), Pauri (2) and US Nagar (39).

The Uttarakhand government also issued an order on Monday evening sanctioning transfer of Rs 1000 each to all Aanganwadi and ASHA workers in Uttarakhand for their role in the state’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. There are over 11,6000 ASHA workers currently working with the health department.