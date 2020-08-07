Pregnant woman dies in Manipur, family claims she was turned away by 5 hospitals

A young pregnant woman in Manipur died on Thursday allegedly due to denial of medical services at five hospitals, including two government-run institutes, her family members claimed.

The woman, identified as Kanpatliu Kamei (20), wife of Roshan Balang (25) of Puichi village under Noney district of Manipur, passed away at the gate of a private hospital in Imphal around 4 am, according to family members.

They said that Kanpatliu, accompanied by her mother, a woman relative and husband, arrived at Senapati district hospital for the delivery at around 2 pm on August 5. However, they were referred to a different hospital in Imphal around 10.30 pm, the family members said.

Subsequently, they drove to Imphal by hiring a vehicle. When the woman reached JNIMS, a government-run hospital in Imphal East district around 12.30 am, the family members claimed she was denied medical services. They later went to RIMS, another government hospital in Imphal West district, followed by three more private hospitals. But, the hospitals kept denying them medical services citing unavailability of doctors even though the patient possessed Covid-19 negative test results, the family members claimed.

At the last private hospital they went to, the pregnant woman died at the entrance of the building, the family members added.

The state authorities ordered an enquiry into the incident on Thursday by constituting a two-men probe panel. The committee led by Additional Director (Plg) Medical Directorate will submit their report within a week to the health department.

In another development, based on the report that many health care facilities are denying service to patients due to Covid-19 pandemic, Principal Secretary (Health & Family welfare) also issued an order on Thursday directing all government and private hospitals to ensure that all patients who reach their facility are attended to promptly, especially the emergency and time-bound cases.

Sharing the government order on his Facebook page, chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on Thursday, “All government and private hospitals should attend to all patients. Any violation will be viewed very severely and action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Manipur Nursing Home & Clinical Registration Act, 1992 etc.”