Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Preparations underway for Covid-19 vaccine dry run in Punjab, AP

Preparations underway for Covid-19 vaccine dry run in Punjab, AP

he Central Government is gearing up for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country and a two-days dry run has been planned in the states considering the geographical locations.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Ludhiana

The dry runs will be carried out on December 28-29 in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

Preparations are underway in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh for a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme that will be held in four states on Monday.

The dry runs will be carried out on December 28-29 in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Dayanand Medical College in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Primary Health Care, Krishna Nagar at Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh - the two districts are assessing their preparedness in a phased manner with priority groups- healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly and population with co-morbidities in the states.

“We are testing the preparedness of cold chain, COVIN software, and vaccination programme through 25 beneficiaries,” said Dr Srihari, Joint Director of Andhra Pradesh Immunisation Programme.



The Union Health Ministry has said earlier that the dummy drive will include necessary data entry in COVIN, which is the online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries as well as reporting and evening meeting.

The Central Government is gearing up for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country and a two-days dry run has been planned in the states considering the geographical locations.The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccine.

The detailed training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and all others involved in the implementation process at different levels, to strengthen the capacity of human resource for vaccine introduction and roll-out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Police foil another terror plot in Jammu, 1 arrested with grenades
by HT Correspondent
Scientists unveil mystery behind drug resistance in cancer
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.