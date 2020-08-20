‘Preserve Ustad Bismillah Khan’s house as heritage’: Akhilesh Yadav

Days before the fourteenth death anniversary of shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan, the demolition of the room of his daily ‘riyaz’ (practice) has drawn strong reactions from fans, musicians and political leaders.

As per reports, some of Ustad’s family members wish to build a commercial complex at the site. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav called for the conservation of the room. He tweeted on Wednesday saying that the government should protect and preserve the place where Ustad Bismillah Khan used to perform ‘riyaz’ every day.

“Saving it from going into the hands of bhupatis (builders), the government should conserve the place as a memorial where Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan used to do ‘riyaz’ as worship. The people who do not preserve cultural heritage are forgotten not only by history but also the present,” Yadav tweeted.

His tweet came after the roof of a room in Ustad’s house, situated in Hadha Sarai area of Varanasi, was demolished. Ustad Bismillah Khan’s awards, citations and shehnai were kept in the room. Ustad’s grandson Afaq Haider said Khan’s other grandson Chittain Hussain was planning to reconstruct the house for commercial purpose. He wanted to build shops on the ground floor. Ustad’s sons Kazim Hussain and Nazim Hussain were against the construction of shops by demolishing the house. Haider said that the house should be preserved as heritage.

Chittain Hussain is the son of Ustad’s eldest son Mehtab Hussain. Chittain, who is reconstructing the house, said that the house was in the name of Mehtab Hussain. As it was dilapidated, the citations and awards received by the Ustad from all over the world were getting damaged. Therefore, he planned new construction. Shops would be constructed on the ground floor and in the upper portion a room would be built as a memorial in which all citations, awards and other things belonging to the maestro would be preserved, he said.

Noted vocalist Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya also said that Ustad’s heritage should be preserved.