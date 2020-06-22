‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh for Ladakh face-off remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda lashed out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his statement on the Ladakh face-off.

Dr Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to ensure justice for the 20 soldiers. “To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith,” he said in a statement.

Nadda hit back saying Dr Singh belongs to a party which “time and again has belittled our forces”.

“Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces,” Nadda said on Twitter.

He went on: “One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!”

“Dr Manmohan Singh can certainly share his wisdom on many subjects but the responsibilities of the office of the Prime Minister isn’t one of them. UPA personified systematic institutional erosion of that office, combined with disrespect for our armed forces. NDA has reversed that!” the BJP chief said in his third tweet.

And finally, he said: “Dear Dr Singh and Congress Party, please stop insulting our forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. It’s never too late to improve.”

In his first remarks since the face-off on June 15, Dr Singh had said that China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory by committing multiple incursions from April onwards.

“We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity,” he said.

Dr Singh’s statement furthers the attack launched by the Congress party since the June 15 skirmish. It has questioned if the Chinese have captured parts of Indian territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at an all-party meeting called on the issue that there are no Chinese troops on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and no Indian posts have been captured.