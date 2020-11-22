Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / President Kovind, PM Modi to address meeting of Speakers

President Kovind, PM Modi to address meeting of Speakers

“November 26 is the 71st anniversary of Constitution Day. On this occasion, the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is being organized in Kevadia, Gujarat. It will be held from November 25 to November 26,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 04:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 80th edition of All India Presiding Officers Conference that will discuss the theme of “Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy” at Gujarat’s Kevadia.

“November 26 is the 71st anniversary of Constitution Day. On this occasion, the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is being organized in Kevadia, Gujarat. It will be held from November 25 to November 26,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Saturday.

The theme of harmonious coordination between legislature between judiciary and legislature assumes importance amid an increasing instances of presiding officers being pulled up courts, especially on the anti-defection laws. The legislation had come up for an intense discussion at the earlier meetings of the presiding officers.

President of India will inaugurate the session and the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will also address a session, officials added.

Birla also said that during the conference, presiding officers of legislatures will discuss the need for better cooperation and coordination between the three pillars of democracy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
Nov 22, 2020 05:01 IST
Manish Sisodia urges people to wear mask, warns violators as Covid-19 cases surge
Nov 22, 2020 03:05 IST
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine, CEO tells paper
Nov 22, 2020 05:19 IST
Farmers agree to let trains run in Punjab
Nov 22, 2020 03:46 IST

latest news

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine, CEO tells paper
Nov 22, 2020 05:19 IST
Congress panel holds its first meet, expresses concern over economy
Nov 22, 2020 05:13 IST
Joe Biden poised to name cabinet
Nov 22, 2020 04:56 IST
Rocket attack in Kabul by Islamic State kills 8
Nov 22, 2020 05:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.