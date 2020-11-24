Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / President Kovind to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia

President Kovind to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia

The two-day conference is being organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

“The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Gujarat (Kevadia) tomorrow (November 25, 2020) to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 21:19 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

GMCH-32 rejects 21 MBBS candidates who sought admission in other states
Nov 24, 2020 23:14 IST
DTCP issues notice to hospital in Cyber Hub for operating without permits
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana to march to Capital against farm bills
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Man arrested for raping minor girl in New Colony
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.