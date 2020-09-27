Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them

More than a dozen opposition parties had urged President Kovind not to sign the contentious bills, alleging that they were passed “unconstitutionally” in “complete disregard” of parliamentary norms.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers block the road in protest against the passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, at Rohtak-Chandigarh National Highway, near Brahaman Bass village, in Rohtak, Haryana. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to all the three contentious farm bills, which opposition parties say are anti-farmer and corporate-friendly, after they were recently passed by Parliament.

The government, which has said that these landmark legislations will make farmers self-reliant, has notified them. More than a dozen opposition parties had urged President Kovind not to sign the contentious bills, alleging that they were passed “unconstitutionally” in “complete disregard” of parliamentary norms.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) even pulled out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre over the passage of the contentious farm bills, which the Punjab-based party said were “lethal and disastrous”. The SAD and the BJP had been allies since 1996 when both forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 1997 Punjab assembly elections which brought them to power.

SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, seeks to give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the notified APMC market yards (mandis). This, the government says, is aimed at facilitating remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.

Also Read: Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Cabinet over farm bills

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, seeks to give farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price. And the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potato from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits.

Pullout won’t help SAD in state polls: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had asked the central government not to bring the bills in Parliament till “all reservations” expressed by farmers are “duly addressed”. But when the Centre did not pay heed, the SAD asked the government to send these farm bills to a select committee, which did not happen. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal then resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Sep 27, 2020 18:42 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Sep 27, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

India’s old-age homes have been successful in staving off Covid-19
Sep 27, 2020 18:43 IST
Campaign against drugs, save young people | Opinion
Sep 27, 2020 18:42 IST
The monsoon session was a farce, writes Kapil Sibal
Sep 27, 2020 18:41 IST
NEET 2020: Answer Key challenge window opens, raise objections till September 29
Sep 27, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.