Home / India News / President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China

President Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the country’s 74th Independence Day, paid tributes to 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese army...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the country’s 74th Independence Day, paid tributes to 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in June. He also criticised the “expansionist” policies of China.

The entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of these jawans, said the President.

At a time the world was busy fighting the coronavirus challenge, the neighbouring nation allowed its “expansionist designs” to play out in Ladakh, added the President.

“Their bravery has shown that we believe in peace but if someone will try to disturb us, a fitting response will be given,” Kovind underlined.



