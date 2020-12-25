President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present Sadaiv Atal — a memorial built near Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will also be releasing a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday to honour him on his 96th birth anniversary. Published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the book focuses on the life and works including notable speeches of the former Prime minister. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life.

The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of the Parliament on December 25, that is also observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee. He was also conferred with Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

“As a parliamentarian and particularly as Prime Minister, Atalji made innumerable contributions which paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure. Atalji also distinguished himself as a fine statesman and a world leader,” a Lok Sabha release said, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)