President, PM Modi wish ‘peace and compassion’ on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the world celebrate this occasion as the day of prosperity. Prophet Muhamad, the last messenger for the world according to Islam, was born on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Here are the tweets from President Kovind, PM Modi and others on Milad-un-Nabi:

President Kovind

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country,” President Kovind tweeted.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu

“Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammad. He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone. #EidMiladUnNabi #EidMubarak,” the vice president tweeted.

PM Modi

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

“On the occasion of #EidMiladUnNabi, may the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all. Heartiest wishes,” Congress leader tweeted.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

“Eid-e-Milaad-Un-Nabi (s.a.w.) Mubarak,” Naqvi, the Union minority affairs minister, posted on Twitter.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

“Warm greetings on Milad-un-Nabi! May the divine blessings of Allah bring peace, harmony, brotherhood & prosperity in every part of the world,” Hussain, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.