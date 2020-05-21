President Ram Nath Kovind accepts credentials of 7 envoys through video-conference

A new chapter in digital India opened in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday when President Ram Nath Kovind became the first ever titular head of a state to receive and accept diplomatic credentials of seven foreign envoy digitally.

“This was the first time that credentials were presented through the digital medium. The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The elaborate ceremony for presentation of credentials had to be cut short as Covid-19 restrictions are firmly in place and President Kovind has minimised his physical engagements. “But it was felt necessary to conduct the credential presentation online as it is a vital part of diplomatic culture which shouldn’t be overlooked,” said a senior official of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ambassador of DPR Korea, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire along with the High Commissioners of Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius Australia and Rwanda came in the South Block and stood in front of a large screen one by one. On the screen, President Kovind appeared to welcome them, even as the distance between the South Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan is not even 200 metres.

Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swaroop, was present along with the envoys during the ceremony.

These were the first batch of envoys who presented their credentials after the Covid-19 pandemic swept India leading to a nationwide lockdown since March 25.

“The envoys read out their letters of credentials and President accepted them on the TV screen. They also nodded at the President as per the protocol and some envoys even extended an invitation to the President on behalf of their head of state to visit their countries. President accepted them and at the end, he delivered a short speech welcoming them in India and also mentioned how our country is fighting against Covid-19,” said an official.

The presentation of protocol involves a detailed plan with strict rules and elaborate rituals. During normal time, the envoy would come to Rashtrapati Bhavan accompanied by a foreign ministry official. He has to take a specific seat in the car and the accompanying protocol officer would be sitting next to him. Each diplomatic mission can send a specific number of people for the ceremony and when the ambassador arrives at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Commander of the Presidential Guard would welcome him.

There is also a guard of honour standing in the Middle Arc of the main entrance, while the police band would play the National Anthem of the country of the Ambassador. Then he would enter the ceremonial hall and sit two metres away from the President. According to the established protocol, the Ambassador does not shake hands or exchange any words with the President but only makes a slight bow to the President of the Republic.

While all these arrangements could not be done due to Covid-19 restrictions, India did start a new beginning in, what some officials called, “digital diplomacy”.