Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / President Ram Nath Kovind addresses valedictory ceremony of 60th course of NDC

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses valedictory ceremony of 60th course of NDC

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of the 60th course of National Defence college where he praised the NDC for completing the course in the midst of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of the 60th course of National Defence college where he praised the NDC for completing the course in the midst of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic without letting it impact outcomes.

“This year has been particularly hard for all walks of life as coping with Covid-19 has become the new normal. I have been apprised that the NDC was among the first few institutions to speedily switch from a contact programme to an online mode of imparting training. I must congratulate you on successful completion of the course with no impact on its aims and outcomes,” the president said.

On Wednesday, the president had approved the establishment of ‘Chair of Excellence’ on national security at the NDC. ‘Chairs of Excellence’ and other similar positions are bestowed upon professors to spur intellectual and academic calibre in colleges and universities across the globe. “A few days ago, it was my pleasure to institute ‘The President’s Chair of Excellence on National Security’ at the NDC. It was a befitting gesture to mark the diamond jubilee of the great institution. I hope the Chair will enrich the intellectual and academic standards at India’s apex institution of strategic learning,” President Kovind added.

NDC is dedicated to intellectual development and strategic training of select senior officers of Civil Services and Armed Forces of India and other countries.

“The NDC has imparted skills and knowledge to senior officers not only from our Armed Forces and Civil Services, but also those from Friendly Foreign Countries, to help them make informed policy decisions related to their respective national objectives and aims. The wide range of curriculum that this course offers for all participants is clearly designed to impart training and knowledge to aspire for a safer world,” the president said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Nov 13, 2020 18:41 IST
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Nov 13, 2020 18:17 IST
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Nov 13, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

Bugs are running riot in our dreams in Covid times finds a Harvard study
Nov 13, 2020 19:02 IST
Dutch students build electric car from recycled material
Nov 13, 2020 18:58 IST
All eyes on the economy
Nov 13, 2020 19:01 IST
Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction
Nov 13, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.