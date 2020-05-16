Sections
Home / India News / President Ram Nath Kovind expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in UP road accident

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday.

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

According to police, some of the workers coming from Delhi had stopped for tea when the accident occurred between 3 am and 3.30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19. (HT File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed deep sadness over the death of 24 migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh and said the local administration is making efforts to help those affected.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic road accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. Local administration is making all efforts to help those affected. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families and with those injured,” the president tweeted.

According to police, some of the workers coming from Delhi had stopped for tea when the accident occurred between 3 am and 3.30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19.



The impact of the collision was so huge that both vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch.

