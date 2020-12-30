Sections
President Ram Nath Kovind to confer Digital India Awards today

The National Informatics Centre, under Ministry of Electronics and IT, has been conducting the biennial Digital India Awards to promote innovation in eGovernance and digital transformation of government service delivery mechanism.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 on December 30 via video conferencing, according to an official statement (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 on December 30 via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

Digital India Awards honour exemplary initiatives and practices in digital governance.

In line with Digital India’s vision, this is the first time that the entire process of the Digital India Awards is being conducted online from nominations to screening to the award ceremony, the official release said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), has been conducting the biennial Digital India Awards to promote innovation in eGovernance and digital transformation of government service delivery mechanism.



Minister for Communications and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and IT secretary Ajay Sawhney and other dignitaries would attend the virtual event.

The Digital India Awards 2020 have been announced under six categories including `Innovation in Pandemic’.

The award in this particular category would felicitate a government entity which has developed an outstanding, innovative digital solution to enable the citizens to undertake various activities with ease during the time of pandemic, in areas including communication, health, education, travel or for ensuring continuity of government services.

Other categories include Excellence in Digital Governance, Open Data Champion, and Exemplary Product.

In addition, Jury Choice Award will be conferred to honour excellence in design and implementation of National Public Digital Platform.

“Central Government Ministries /Departments /Offices /Institutions, State Government Departments /Offices /Institutions, District Administrations and Indian Missions Abroad were eligible to apply for the Digital India Awards. A project could be nominated for more than one category,” the release said.

