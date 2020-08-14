President’s speech ‘encapsulate spirit’ of 130 crore Indians, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the speech delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday as “insightful” and added that it encapsulated the spirit of 130 crore Indians.

“Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday evening soon after President Kovind’s speech.

President Kovind had earlier hailed the government’s response to coronavirus outbreak, praised medical staff at the forefront of India’s fight against the pandemic, paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died fighting Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley, denounced China’s expansionist agenda, praised the new national education policy and welcomed the beginning of construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Only ten days ago, construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi began, in Ayodhya. It was indeed a moment of pride for all. People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony. I congratulate all fellow citizens for their commendable conduct,” President Kovind had said.

President Kovind had also expressed confidence in the Indian government’s policy of self reliance achieved through self sufficiency without distancing itself from the world and a humanist approach to global crises such as coronavirus pandemic, which was demonstrated in India helping out countries with medicines and other requirements in line with its traditional value of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (meaning the world is one family).

“It has been the tradition of India that we do not just live for ourselves, but work for the well-being of the entire world. India’s self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world. It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity,” Kovind said.

President Kovind also said that the pandemic had taught human beings some crucial lessons in the year 2020. He said that the virus has demolished the illusion that human beings are the master of nature and served a timely reminder for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature.

The second lesson taught by Coronavirus, he said, was in the recognition of the fact that artificial divisions created by the human society are not recognised by nature and therefore there is a need to rise above all man-made differences, prejudices, and barriers using compassion and mutual help as basic values.

And finally, he said, the pandemic had presented a case for augmenting the health infrastructure, which has played a seminal role in the fight against Covid-19 by helping the poor cope with the pandemic.