Sections
Home / India News / President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations

President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will not ride the brand new Rs 10 crore limousine that was to be procured for his use at the next Republic Day parade. And the text time Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts a...

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:14 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji,

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will not ride the brand new Rs 10 crore limousine that was to be procured for his use at the next Republic Day parade. And the text time Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts a state banquet, the usually lavish spread will pruned to avoid any semblance of opulence.

Flower decorations on the sprawling campus of Rashtrapati Bhavan, too, would be limited. No new construction work will be sanctioned in the world’s second-largest presidential estate in the next one year.

These are some of the measures being adopted to save funds as much as possible by the republic’s highest office at a time when millions of Indians-- especially migrant workers, poor households and daily wagers—are striving to make ends meet amid the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus pandemic.

A brand-new limousine was to be procured this year for use by the president, who has been using an earlier version of the Mercedes-Benz S Class (S600) Pullman Guard. The new set of wheels—with state-of-the-art security features -- was scheduled to come before the next Republic Day. The plan has now been shelved.



Rashtrapati Bhavan plans to pare the opulence of state banquets “Menu and guest list will be trimmed for all future banquets. We will ensure full honour for the state guest but we will also be careful not to show off. There will be no opulence.”

To be sure, there’s no immediate state visit to India in the works as nations around the world battle the Covid pandemic.

The aim, added another official, is to reduce costs by 20% so that the money can be spent for the poor.

The President’s Estate will also stop all new construction work, but the limited ongoing work will continue.

“Money will be utilised for poor people. But stop in work doesn’t mean cut in money for contract workers. Idea is to reduce consumption by those who are better off in the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” said the second official.

So far, President Ram Nath Kovind has given Rs 5 lakh from his salary to the PM Cares Fund. Officials in Rashtrapati Bhavan have contributed another Rs 18 lakh to the fund.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:13 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 13:59 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
May 14, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators
May 14, 2020 14:08 IST
Canadian favourability towards China ‘at a new low’: Report
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Irrfan Khan’s The Luncbox co-star Nimrat Kaur shares his mural
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours
May 14, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.