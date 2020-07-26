Sections
Home / India News / Prez Kovind donates ₹20L to army hospital

NEW DELHI: On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War victory, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi, as a...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NEW DELHI:

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War victory, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi, as a tribute to the soldiers who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the war.

The money presented to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), will be used to purchase equipment to help doctors and paramedics combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, a statement from the President’s office said.

“The President’s contribution to the Army Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain Covid-19. The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions,” the statement said.



In his role as the supreme commander of the armed forces, the president’s gesture will boost the morale of the front-line Covid warriors of the Army hospital, it said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory over Pakistani forces, after the nearly three-month war on the icy heights of Kargil district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas” to commemorate India’s victory in the war.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod also paid homage to the armed forces saying that the valour of the soldiers continues to inspire generations. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations,” the PM tweeted.

Union defence minister Rajanth Singh visited the National War Memorial in the Capital on the occasion. “I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces,” Singh said at a ceremony held to pay homage to the soldiers.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, unparalleled bravery and strong leadership.

“I bow to the bravehearts, who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the difficult hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

