Prez Kovind urges citizens to stand united to defeat Covid-19 through collective determination, discipline

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against Covid-19. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged citizens to stand united to defeat coronavirus through collective determination and discipline.

He also asked them to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

“The nation stands united to defeat Covid-19 through collective determination and discipline. I urge fellow citizens to #Unite2FightCorona! Let us all - Wear a mask, Wash hands, Practice social distancing. Together we will fight, we will win!,” Kovind tweeted.

The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against Covid-19.

