Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
An Ayodhya priest, who will be part of the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram temple event next week, has tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, around 15 policemen deployed at...
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:36 IST
An Ayodhya priest, who will be part of the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram temple event next week, has tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, around 15 policemen deployed at the site have also tested positive for the virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony on August 5, for which Diwali-like preparations are in full swing.