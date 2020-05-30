Sections
Priest found dead in a temple in Haridwar, police rule out foul-play

One of the local found the priest lying dead in his house after he went looking for him.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:41 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Utttarakhand police says it has so far found no evidence of foul play in the death of a priest in a village in Haridwar. (ANI Representative picture)

A 53-year-old priest was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his temple accomodation in a Haridwar village on Friday, said Uttarakhand police.

Following the incident, a large number of locals and seers gathered at the site suspecting he was murdered. However, in the initial probe no foul-play was found which could suggest it to be a case of murder, said police.

Swapna Kishor, superintendent of police, Haridwar (rural) said the deceased priest was identified as one Amanand who served the temple for the last six years.

“He was a priest in a local Shani temple in village Trilokpuri of Roorkee area in the district. He was not seen in the temple by locals for the last two days. On Friday, when one of them tried to enquire about him, he was found lying dead in his accommodation attached to the temple,” said Kishor.



Kishore added that one of the locals informed the police which soon reached the spot and initiated a probe.

“The locals had suspected a murder but in the initial investigation it was found that there was no foul-play which could lead to a murder. Also, there were no signs of any external injuries or resistance which usually exist in a murder,” the police officer said.

The SP said that the police also found out that the deceased was suffering from an allergy.

“As it is a sensitive matter, we have sent the body for post-mortem examination which will ascertain the exact cause of his death. A probe is on in the matter,” said Kishor.

