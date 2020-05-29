Priest, son found dead in Uttar Pradesh temple, police launch investigation

Police say that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. (Representative Photo)

A priest and his son were found dead in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Friday, the police said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken,” said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP), Samhbal.

The incident comes a month after two sadhus were killed inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Jagdish or Rangidas, 55, and his 46-year-old disciple Sher Singh were beaten to death in Pagona village. Murari alias Raju was later arrested for the murder who told the police that he had an altercation with the sadhus over stealing their chimta or tong.

“The accused claimed during interrogation that it was the will of God meaning there was no personal enmity,” a senior government official said while speaking to reporters.

“When asked how did he kill them, he said he ate bhang and then came into the temple and attacked the sadhus with lathis (wooden rods) lying there,” he said.

In April, two sadhus or priests and their driver were lynched by a huge mob outside Gadhchinchale village, 110 kilometre from Palghar in Maharashtra. They were attacked on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

The incident in Palghar took place on April 16.

It later emerged that the sadhus - 70-year-old Swami Kalpvriksha Giri and 35-year-old Sushil Giri - belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were on their way to Gujarat to attend the last rite of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri.

So far, more than 160 accused have been arrested by the state CID which is probing the Palghar lynching case.

Last week, the body of a sadhu (seer) was found inside his ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded. The police said that an investigation was launched.