Sections
Home / India News / Priest, son found dead in Uttar Pradesh temple, police launch investigation

Priest, son found dead in Uttar Pradesh temple, police launch investigation

The incident comes a month after two sadhus were killed inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Updated: May 29, 2020 14:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police say that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. (Representative Photo)

A priest and his son were found dead in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Friday, the police said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken,” said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP), Samhbal.

The incident comes a month after two sadhus were killed inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Jagdish or Rangidas, 55, and his 46-year-old disciple Sher Singh were beaten to death in Pagona village. Murari alias Raju was later arrested for the murder who told the police that he had an altercation with the sadhus over stealing their chimta or tong.



“The accused claimed during interrogation that it was the will of God meaning there was no personal enmity,” a senior government official said while speaking to reporters.

“When asked how did he kill them, he said he ate bhang and then came into the temple and attacked the sadhus with lathis (wooden rods) lying there,” he said.

In April, two sadhus or priests and their driver were lynched by a huge mob outside Gadhchinchale village, 110 kilometre from Palghar in Maharashtra. They were attacked on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

The incident in Palghar took place on April 16.

It later emerged that the sadhus - 70-year-old Swami Kalpvriksha Giri and 35-year-old Sushil Giri - belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were on their way to Gujarat to attend the last rite of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri.

So far, more than 160 accused have been arrested by the state CID which is probing the Palghar lynching case.

Last week, the body of a sadhu (seer) was found inside his ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded. The police said that an investigation was launched.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Morgan, Anderson among 55 England players to resume training
May 29, 2020 15:49 IST
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
May 29, 2020 15:50 IST
Sun Pharma to conduct clinical trial of pancreatitis drug in Covid-19 patients
May 29, 2020 15:48 IST
Bengaluru’s hotels likely to reopen in June
May 29, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.