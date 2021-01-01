Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.”

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Naidu tweeted, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021.”

He said let’s welcome the New Year with the spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Ajit Pawar, others pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Canada to require air travellers to test negative for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.