Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Naidu tweeted, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021.”

He said let’s welcome the New Year with the spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory.